Two schools in the Zambezi Region to receive first permanent structures since their establishment

The Government of Japan will be hand over new school blocks to the Kanono Combined School and to the Sibbinda Combined in the Zambezi Region, through their Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) this week.

Kanono Combined School has a learner population of 464 from pre-primary to grade 9 with 21 teachers, but due to the shortage of classrooms, some learners have been studying in overcrowded classrooms.

“Some learners have endured difficult learning conditions in classrooms made of mud without light and ventilation and it is against this background that we extended a grand of around N$1,374,000 for building a new school block consisting of five permanent classrooms,” the Japenese government added.

Furthermore to the building donation, textbooks for senior primary and secondary learners will be provided to ensure quality education in various subjects.

The Principal of Kanono Combined School, Mr Ndabeni said the new school block was the first permanent structure the school received after its foundation in 1960 and it has boosted the morale of learners and the community at large.

Talking about the Sibbinda Combined School, the Japanese Government said it has a learner population n of 400 from grade 0 to 9 with 17 teachers, but due to shortage of classrooms, many learners have been studying in tents enduring hot and difficult learning environment.

“It was against this background that we extended a grant of around N$1,448,00 for building a new school block consisting of five permanent classrooms and one storeroom,” they added.

Project Manager of the Sibbinda Combined School Mr. Matiti said they are happy to receive five permanent classrooms from the people and the Government of Japan and he is proud to have managed the project despite difficulties they faced with the COVID-19 lock-down.

H.E. Harada Hideaki, Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, will officiate these events and hand over the new facility at each school to Honorable Faustina Caley, Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture.