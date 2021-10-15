Select Page

Art therapy session set for Friday

Oct 19, 2021

An integrative mental health initiative themed ‘Collective Thoughts’ will take place on Friday, 22 October at Windhoek Gardens Boutique Hotel with the aim to enrich the lives of individuals, and communities through active art-making.

The art project focuses on the creative process and human experience within a psychotherapeutic relationship.

“Art therapy is a specialized area of mental health that uses art materials and the creative process to
explore emotions, reduce anxiety, increase self-esteem, and resolve other psychological conflicts,” Project Founder, Tutaleni Pinehas said.

The initiative aims to positively impact and improve a person’s mental health. Modalities such as art therapy, music therapy, poetry therapy, dance/movement therapy, and expressive arts therapy are all examples of creative arts therapy.

The Collective Thoughts project will feature visual artists Frans Uunona, Petrus Amuthenu, sculpture Pinehas Shikulo and violinist Taleni Udeiko doing a live Art therapy session. The session starts at 17h00. The entrance is free.

 

