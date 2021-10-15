Select Page

GIPF invest N$10 million into health sector

Posted by | Oct 19, 2021 |

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested over N$10 million to the Tsumeb Private Hospital with the aim to improve health care services in the Oshikoto region.

GIPF CEO, David Nuyoma in a statement said the investment, which translates into GIPF’s 49% ownership of the Tsumeb Private Hospital, seeks to ensure the hospital diversifies into a set of
specialists which will result in more services offered at the hospital.

“The hospital is a licensed provider of integrated medical services ranging from accident and emergency, ICU, maternity care, occupational health, pharmaceutical and hospitalization services,” Nuyoma.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

