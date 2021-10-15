Brave Gladiators ready for action in Tanzania

NFA – The Brave Gladiators arrived in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania on Monday afternoon in preparations for their 20 October clash against Tanzania’s Twiga Stars at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers First Round first leg.

The team was received by Namibia High Commissioner to Tanzania His Excellency Lebbius Tobias and his team.

Tobias says sports in Namibia has been on people’s minds of late and encouraged the Brave Gladiators to join other sports codes in keeping the motherland’s name on the map.

“We come from the Land of the Brave and that alone sets the bar high because we are expected to make bold moves that yield great results. Give Tanzania your best and be victorious. ” Tobias says as he inspires the team to get a positive result.

Namibia’s foreign-based players Zenatha Coleman and Veweziua Kotjipati will only arrive on Tuesday ahead of the Wednesday afternoon match.

The game is set for 20 October at 15h00 Namibian time, and the Gladiators will host their opponents at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday 23 October at 14h30.

The aggregate winner advance to the second and final round of the qualifiers.

The 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, will be the 12th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations and the tournament will be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July 2022.

The tournament also doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Brave Gladiators to face Tanzania :

Goalkeepers: Agnes Kauzuu, Mellissa Matheus, Sussanna Eises. Defenders: Iina Katuta, Asteria Angula, Selma Enkali, Veronica Van Wyk, Emma Naris, Nicole Philander, Lydiana Nanamus, Lovisa Mulunga, Hilma Shapumba, Veweziua Kotjipati. Midfielders: Annouscka Kordom, Twelikondjela Amukoto, Millicent Hikuam, Juliana Blou, Beverly Uueziua, Shanice Daries, Meltret Ujamba. Forwards: Zenatha Coleman, Memory Ngonda, Kylie Van Wyk, Hillary Gontes.