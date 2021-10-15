Pilot census commences

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) commenced with the pilot phase of the 2021 Population & Housing census on 17 October.

The Pilot Census, which serves as a test or dry run for the actual population and housing census scheduled for next year, will be conducted for a two week period this October throughout the entire country with complete coverage in selected enumeration areas. The pilot phase will conclude on 30 October.

“The modus of Operandi will be that NSA Census enumerators will come to people’s homes throughout the country, whilst adhering to all Covid–19 protocols, and clearly identifiable, and conduct a census survey with the household members. All enumerators have taken an oath of secrecy binding them by law to adhere to the confidentiality aspect of NSA statistics collection,” Statistician-General and CEO of the NSA, Alex Shimuafeni said.

Once the Pilot Survey is completed there will be other enumerators send out into the field to conduct the Post Enumeration Survey (PES). The PES is a quality assurance mechanism to ensure that the quality of the data collected is at the highest level possible. These enumerators will be in the field from 8 November to 17 December 2021.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census project is scheduled for August 2022 as it had to be postponed this year due to Covid-19.