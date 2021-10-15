Select Page

IUM staff gets salary increment

The International University of Management (IUM) has announced a staff salary increment of 5% across the board effective from 1 October.

Furthermore, the management is also considering the same trend for IUM Medical Aid Scheme (NMC) contributions as well as the IUM Study Rebate granted to all employees and their children studying with IUM.

Director: Marketing, Communication and Stakeholders Engagements at IUM Gerry Munyama said these measures are aimed at enhancing the welfare status of all categories of its staff, academic, administrative and support.

Founder and Council Chair of IUM Honourable Prof. David Namwandi said they recognised the tough times being faced by many families in the country on many fronts.

“The Governing Council has approved a number of measures that should go a long way in healing some of the plains, including financial hardship, being experienced by members of the university community,” he added.

 

