Geingob further relaxes COVID-19 regulations to allow for ‘greater economic activities’

President Dr Hage Geingob on Friday on the occasion of the 35th Public Briefing on the national COVID-19 response measures announced that government will remove the curfew that was imposed as a control measure of COVID-19 to allow for greater economic activities.

According to Geingob, the move comes as the country has recorded a significant decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

“The subsiding number of cases is attributable to a number of factors, particularly public compliance to the COVID-19 Public Health Regulations. We should not take this respite for granted. It takes active steps to bring about a reduction in the numbers and it will require active steps to ensure that the trend is maintained,” he added.

Other adjusted measures announced by Geingob include the increase in the number of public gatherings from the current 100 to 200 people per event; nightclubs and other recreational places may operate allowing patrons at half capacity; while regulations related to liquor remain unchanged.

Geingob said these measures will last for 30 days from 16 October to 15 November 2021.

Meanwhile, Geingob encouraged those eligible to get vaccinated against the pandemic.