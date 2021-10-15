Gunners to take aim at Young African in MTC NFA Cup Aweh semifinal

NFA – The Mighty Gunners will clash with Young African on Saturday in Gobabis in the semifinals of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh at 16h00. The match will be preceded by Blue Waters against Civics at 14h00.

Otjiwarongo-based Namibia Defence Force outfit Mighty Gunners are seeking to break their NFA Cup voodoo and make it third time lucky as they target marching all to lifting the coveted Cup.

Gunners’ coach Gerhardt Hengari says his troops are ready to rumble at Legare Stadium.

“We have been preparing for this match with clear objectives and since the round of 32 we set a winning goal,” said Hengari.

Gunners lost in 2013 to African Stars and then to Young African in 2017 in the final of the same competition and coach Hengari is confident this time around.

“We have about 70% of the players from those two final defeats and this is it for this crop of players. We have the experience and the right mentality right now to go all the way. We know it won’t be easy against a young and fierce side who will be at home but we’ve been here before and have done our homework,”, Hengari warned Young African.

So far Gunners hitman Asser Hara-Amseb leads the goalscorer chart with seven goals, four coming in the round of 32 and three in the round of 16. He’s followed by already eliminated Citizens’ Lazarus Naruseb on four goals.

Telecommunication giants, MTC sponsors the NFA N$4.5 Million annually for the FA Cup for the next three years.

The winning team of the tournament will walk away with N$500 000 and runners-up to take N$250,000 while the third and fourth place receive N$150,000 and N$100,000 respectively.