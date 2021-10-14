Select Page

Smartboard donates equipment to enable easier effective learning platform for learner in Khorixas

Posted by | Oct 15, 2021 |

The Cornelius Goroseb High School in Khorixas received an EduVision Smartboard donated by B2Gold Namibia estimated at N$200,000 on 12 October.

The smartboard system by EduVision is a digital system that enables an easier effective learning platform for Grade 10, 11 and 12.

The Regional Director of Education in the Kunene Region, Angeline Jantze told the learners that with this investment by B2Gold Namibia, there are no excuses.

“Facilities are provided, therefore, learners should use the system to excel in their subjects and make the region proud,” she added.

The smartboard allows teachers to have live lessons, pre-record, save and share lessons, access the World Wide Web when teaching and learning, the smartboard system has over 3000 lessons to choose from of the Grade 10, 11 and 12 syllabi.

The handover was attended by Lina Gaeses, Mayor of Khorixas, Regional Councillor of Khorixas, Sebastiaan !Gobs, Chief Regional Officer of Kunene Regional Council, George Kamseb, stakeholders from B2Gold, EduVision and Khorixas Community.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

