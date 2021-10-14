Namibia Critical Metals discovers rare earth elements at Lofdal deposit

Canadian-based exploration company, Namibia Critical Metals recently recovered significant amounts of rare earth elements, dysprosium and terbium, from the Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Deposit, following a series of feasibility tests.

The company, which was granted a mining licence earlier in July this year, recently completed hydrometallurgical test work to develop a flowsheet capable of producing a high-grade rare-earth oxide product from a xenotime flotation concentrate.

The positive hydrometallurgical test results allow for planning of value addition beyond the production of a xenotime concentrate at the Lofdal Mine providing for a win-win for the country and the company.

Darrin Campbell, President of Namibia Critical Metals in a statement said these results are another big milestone for the Lofdal project and show that the company is on the right path towards establishing that Lofdal can produce a valuable heavy rare earth product.

“This will allow us to advance an updated assessment of large-scale and integrated rare earth production towards a high purity Rare Earth Oxide product in Namibia. This would result in further value addition in Namibia and puts the country on the global map of rare earth supply strategies,” added Campbell.

The company said the addition of a hydrometallurgical plant would create further jobs in the southern Kunene region and provides a marketable product for export as the rare earth oxalate with thorium and uranium levels below 3 ppm would be acceptable for import into Japan without restrictions or penalties.