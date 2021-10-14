Local cancer apple project goes digital – web-based application to offer more options to contributors

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project was launched in Windhoek on Wednesday and this year the organisers introduced the e-Apple Platform, a digital platform offering contributors the option to purchase physical or virtual apples and apple juice.

The annual event launched in 2000 aims to persuade people to buy and eat apples and through the sales, proceeds are donated to the Cancer Association (CAN), and since its inception it has raised N$30.5 million for the CAN, to assist them to fight the disease.

The web-based application will allow individuals and organisations to support the project from any location across the globe, offering contributors the option to purchase physical or virtual apples and apple juice.

This year the apple project will celebrate 21 years year under the theme, “Celebrating 21 Years of Hope”.

“The cost for apples remains N$5, the apple juice at N$8, and the virtual apples start at N$5, and all proceeds from the sale of physical apples, juices, and virtual apples will be donated to the CAN in March of 2022,” said Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans at the launch.

CAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen, said for CAN, the gentle giant it remains standing on, is the success of the project.

Hansen said Namibia faces an ever-increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, and rare diseases.

“Currently, more than 54% of all Namibian cancers are reported in women,” he said, adding that childhood cancers also increases every year, still at an alarming rate.

Hansen meanwhile, said CAN will use the funds raised through the project for its annual outreach programs and pro-bono cancer screening across all 14 regions countrywide.

Celebrating 21 Years of Hope: Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, and Cancer Association of Namibia CEO, Rolf Hansen. They are pictured during a pop-a-ballon to launch the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project officially.