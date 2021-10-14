International E-waste Day: A ‘mountain’ of e-waste in Namibia

By Per Hansen

MD, NamiGreen.

As reported by the UN, in 2021 people worldwide will generate an average of 7.6 kilograms of e-waste, a figure that translates to 57.4 million tons globally. The UN numbers are staggering. What is even more staggering is that only an estimated 17.4 % globally of this electronic waste is properly collected, treated, and recycled.

Enter the International E-waste Day on October 14, 2021, where this year’s focus is on the crucial part each of us has in making circularity a reality for electronic products. That requires awareness creation and correct education of consumers. That’s where the International E-waste Day helps by stating that the “Consumer is key to Circular Economy” – this year is the fourth time the e-waste is being celebrated.

The COVID-19 outbreak has made even more people reliant on electronic products, e-products, to keep them connected with work colleagues, school as well as family and friends. This has lead to an increase in the consumption of e-products.

According to a study commissioned by the European Parliament, in European Union, the demand for PCs and tablets rose by 4.6% year-on-year until the end of 2020. In this context, it is even more important to make users aware of the options that exist for their end-of-life equipment.

NamiGreen, being the largest e-waste recycler in Namibia, welcomes the annual day, as recycling of electronics in Namibia is a key focus for the company.

We encourage every Namibian citizen, company and organization to recycle their old electronics. Do not throw them out, instead, look for one of the now many recycling points all over Namibia. Simply bring the old and obsolete devices for recycling, while you are otherwise in town e.g. shopping for groceries.