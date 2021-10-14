Artists to host pro bono concert to end poverty set for weekend

Select Page

Posted by | Oct 14, 2021 |

A pro bono concert aimed at mobilizing artists and the public to unite in observing the 34th anniversary of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty which is observed annually on 17 October will be held in Windhoek The concert takes place on Saturday 16 October at Café Prestige (Franco Namibian Cultural Centre – FNCC), Robert Mugabe Avenue

The free of charge concert will run under the hashtag, #NoOneLeftBehindConcert, civil society organisation, the Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia announced this week.

“The hashtag is to remind Namibia’s President HE Dr Hage Geingob of his promise he made to the people in 2015 when he said he would ‘eradicate poverty and that nobody in the Namibian house should be left out in the efforts to eradicate poverty,” said BIG member Rinaani Musutua.

According to Musutua, the event will feature various artists that will include; Emily Dangwa, Tapz, Ashwyn Mberi, Diolini, Stanley Mareka, Anne Hambuda, Leonard Witbeen, Ou Billem, Yvan Paul N. ‘Golden’, Star Keys, Lamek Ndjaba who will perform music and poetry through the night.

“All the artists have volunteered to perform pro bono. We couldn’t be grateful enough towards them for joining the effort in making Namibia a better society,” she added.

Musutua meanwhile said poverty levels in Namibia have become a humanitarian crisis in the past five years and something needs to be done urgently.

According to a recent World Bank report, 64% of Namibians live in poverty and Namibia has the second-highest unemployment rate in the world, she concluded.

 

