Intelligence Transfer Centre to host 8th Annual Procurement Conference on 1 and 2 December 2021 at Safari Court Hotel in Windhoek

Conference organiser, Intelligence Transfer, said “the objective of this conference is to provide a platform for industry stakeholders to discuss pertinent issues within procurement structures such as ensuring accountability and transparency in the public sector.”

Furthermore, a focal point will be to dissect new regulations to ensure bidders comply with the laws as part of their contractual obligations.

Key issues that will be addressed comprise the following:

* Establishing the urgent need to recalibrate the roll out of public procurement system;

* Monitoring and evaluation of procurement structures: Lessons learnt;

* Identifying the pressure put on the integrity of public procurement systems by the pandemic;

* Analysing how digitalisation can be achieved in the public procurement sector;

* Addressing challenges facing procurement professionals in developing economies;

* Mitigating supply chain risk; and

* Identifying disruptions in procurement.