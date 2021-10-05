Intelligence Transfer Centre to host 8th Annual Procurement Conference on 1 and 2 December 2021 at Safari Court Hotel in Windhoek
Conference organiser, Intelligence Transfer, said “the objective of this conference is to provide a platform for industry stakeholders to discuss pertinent issues within procurement structures such as ensuring accountability and transparency in the public sector.”
Furthermore, a focal point will be to dissect new regulations to ensure bidders comply with the laws as part of their contractual obligations.
Key issues that will be addressed comprise the following:
* Establishing the urgent need to recalibrate the roll out of public procurement system;
* Monitoring and evaluation of procurement structures: Lessons learnt;
* Identifying the pressure put on the integrity of public procurement systems by the pandemic;
* Analysing how digitalisation can be achieved in the public procurement sector;
* Addressing challenges facing procurement professionals in developing economies;
* Mitigating supply chain risk; and
* Identifying disruptions in procurement.