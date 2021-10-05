Namibia bags silver in Vitality Running World Cup

Namibia came second in the 2021 Vitality Running World Cup with 327 points, after South Africa which was crowned champion having managed to amass 382 points.

Now in its third year, the world’s largest mass participation, free to enter running event, attracted over 627,000 registrations from 237 countries and territories with over 3.5 million kilometres completed over the three-week tournament. There were three knockout rounds to reach Champion status.

Taking place from 21 September to 10 October, the championship gave everyone – no matter their ability – a chance to run for their country in the world’s largest mass participation event. Each participant ran 3km in under 30 minutes to earn points for their country. Namibia, South Africa, England and Mongolia reached the Finals to go head to head for the 2021 crown.

“The Running World Cup is part of Vitality’s global initiative to help encourage 100 million people to get 20% more active by 2025. This exciting partnership builds on our successful interventions over many years in encouraging, physical activity,” said Andrew Nepgen, Head of the Global Vitality Network.