Digital enabler assures public that there are enough MTC shares for everyone to apply for

Oct 12, 2021

MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, on Tuesday said that despite the high uptake of MTC shares which is currently exceeding expectations, there are still enough
shares for every Namibian who wishes to apply for them.

MTC’s Initial Public Offering opened on 20 September and will close on 1 November 2021.

“We wish to assure the public that there are still enough shares available for everybody to apply for,” said Ekandjo.

MTC has made available 367, 500,000 shares at a share price of N$8.50 per share. A minimum of 200 shares needs to be applied for when applying for MTC’s shares for N$1,700.00 per application.

 

