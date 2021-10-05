Tap-A-Meal continues to delivers at your door-step

Tap A Meal, a Namibian based food delivery application continues to serve Windhoek residents with plans to expand to the coast and other parts of the country, approximately 18 months since it launched.

The app, which can be downloaded from Android and Ios systems has been downloaded by more than 5000 people already.

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry had to adhere to strict and stringent rules and regulations. One of the only ways they could stay afloat was by making takeaway foods.

In the last 18 months many restaurants, fast food establishments and eateries in the capital signed up for the app.

Estelle Petersen from Tap-A-Meal said the app helped keep restaurants open and it has employed a fleet of licensed and qualified delivery drivers during a period where people were being retrenched.

“Although everyone is happy to see restaurants filling up with patrons again, people are still ordering through the quick, easy and efficient app for their food deliveries. This is great news and shows that Namibians are comfortable ordering and embracing technology to make their lives more convenient,” Petersen said.