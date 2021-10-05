Green Climate Fund renews EIF accreditation

The Environmental Investment of Namibia (EIF) has been re-accredited to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for a further 5-year period, following its initial 5-year accreditation which lapsed in June 2021.

The EIF was first accredited by the GCF in 2016 as a Direct Access Entity for country-level programme delivery. To date, the Fund has, as a consequence, raised more than N$640 million for Climate Action Grants & Readiness Support from the GCF for the country.

The GCF Secretariat made the announcement during a 4-day virtual meeting of the 30th meeting of the GCF Board recently held on 4 to 7 October.

The GCF climate change resources accessed by the EIF thus far include the: Climate Resilient Agriculture in three of the Vulnerable Extreme northern crop-growing regions (CRAVE) Project; Empower to Adapt-Creating Climate Change Resilient Livelihoods through Community Based Natural Resources Management in Namibia (CBNRM-EDA); Improving rangeland and ecosystem management practices of smallholder farmers under conditions of climate change in Sesfontein, Fransfontein, and Warmquelle areas of the Republic of Namibia (IREMA); and Building Resilience of Communities Living in Eight Landscapes Threatened Under Climate Change Through an Ecosystems-Based Adaptation Approach.

The EIF is hopeful that this re-accreditation will bring new funding opportunities for various projects in line with Namibia’s developmental objectives.