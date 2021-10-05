French seed potato harvesting observation day held by Namibian Agronomic Board

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) held a French seed potato harvesting observation day at Oldsmith Farm in the Groootfontein, Tsumeb area, on 7 October.

The French seed potato trails project is a collaboration between the NAB, Comptoir du Plant and The Embassy of Namibia in France for testing the adaptability of 6 French seed Potato varieties under the Namibian environmental conditions.

The NAB informed that during the harvesting observation day, one of the 13 participating farmers, Cobus Coetzee showcased his potato produce and various other farmers were invited to observe the products and harvesting process.

“In April 2021, we received 25 tons of French seed potato varieties from Comptoir du Plant for trial purposes and another 0.8 tons sourced from South African seed potato varieties commonly grown in Namibia for use as a benchmark, for comparison purposes,” they explained.

They added that they then distributed the 25 tons, 1000 bags of 25kg from France, plus the 0.8 tons, 32 bags of 25kg from South Africa of seed potatoes to selected 13 participating farmers in Namibia.