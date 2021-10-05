FNCC calls for submissions of 1 minute films with subtitles

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) is inviting all film makers to submit a 1 minute film including credits, with subtitles for the Mobile Film Festival. The Festival of short-length movies is based on a simple principle, ‘1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Film’ and applications are open until 12 October for the films.

The FNCC said the aim of the festival is to discover and support young filmmaking talents from around the world and help them become tomorrow’s directors. “For 17 years, the Mobile Film Festival has championed the democratization of film-making by zeroing in on storytelling and not big budget production,” they added.