FNCC calls for submissions of 1 minute films with subtitles
The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) is inviting all film makers to submit a 1 minute film including credits, with subtitles for the Mobile Film Festival. The Festival of short-length movies is based on a simple principle, ‘1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Film’ and applications are open until 12 October for the films.
The FNCC said the aim of the festival is to discover and support young filmmaking talents from around the world and help them become tomorrow’s directors. “For 17 years, the Mobile Film Festival has championed the democratization of film-making by zeroing in on storytelling and not big budget production,” they added.
They said that is why shooting films on mobile phones, limiting film length to 1 minute, and free registration puts all film-makers on equal footing, no matter their economic status. “Fill in your registration form on the FNCC website and upload your video and stand a chance to win one of the many awards available and head over to www.mobilefilmfestival.com for more information,” they concluded.