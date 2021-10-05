Select Page

GIPF takes member update and education to Omaheke

Posted by | Oct 11, 2021 |

GIPF takes member update and education to Omaheke

A team from the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is conducting interactive information sessions from 11 to 20 October to its members in the Omaheke region.

The towns earmarked for the visit are Otjinene, Eiseb, Gam, Epukiro, Otjombinde and Aminuis.

“The Omaheke Region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members find it difficult to reach or access GIPF services timeously. Against this background, the GIPF decided to embark on an initiative of taking member education to this important region of the country. The region is well-known for being an agricultural hub and passionately referred to as the ‘cattle country’. Several government departments and services are well spread throughout the region,” the fund said in a statement issued last week.

The fund launched its first ever 4×4 mobile truck during the month of February this year. The truck, branded as “Pension on Wheels”, offers services such as printing of benefit and income statements.

Members seeking specific updates related to their benefits are encouraged to bring their identity documents as well as their latest pay slips to the sessions.

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Government procurement law pins hope on Public Private Partnership

Government procurement law pins hope on Public Private Partnership

31 March 2017

Breweries reaffirms support to local cab-app service LEFA

Breweries reaffirms support to local cab-app service LEFA

27 May 2020

7000 well-heeled tourists expected to flood Walvis Bay in just two days next week

7000 well-heeled tourists expected to flood Walvis Bay in just two days next week

9 January 2019

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

25 February 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<