GIPF takes member update and education to Omaheke

A team from the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is conducting interactive information sessions from 11 to 20 October to its members in the Omaheke region.

The towns earmarked for the visit are Otjinene, Eiseb, Gam, Epukiro, Otjombinde and Aminuis.

“The Omaheke Region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members find it difficult to reach or access GIPF services timeously. Against this background, the GIPF decided to embark on an initiative of taking member education to this important region of the country. The region is well-known for being an agricultural hub and passionately referred to as the ‘cattle country’. Several government departments and services are well spread throughout the region,” the fund said in a statement issued last week.

The fund launched its first ever 4×4 mobile truck during the month of February this year. The truck, branded as “Pension on Wheels”, offers services such as printing of benefit and income statements.

Members seeking specific updates related to their benefits are encouraged to bring their identity documents as well as their latest pay slips to the sessions.