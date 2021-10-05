Namport earmarks staple food parcels for 100 families in Erongo

About 100 families in seven constituencies in the Erongo region are set to to receive ‘basic dry food’ parcels from the Namibian Ports Authority in celebration of the upcoming World Food Commemoration Day on 16 October.

The Erongo region will celebrate this special day at the Utuseb settlement under the theme “Our action, our future, better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.”

In anticipation of the celebration Namport handed the 100 food parcels to the Erongo Governor, Hon Neville Andre’s office on 05 October. The recipient families were identified by the Governor’s office after a poverty profiling exercise was carried out.

“Namport remains alive to the fact that it does not exist in isolation and cannot operate as an island of prosperity in an ocean of poverty as this would be a short-lived success,” Namport Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime said at the handover.

Namport, through its Social Investment Fund has since 2006 invested more than N$35 million to improve the lives of Namibians across all 14 regions.

Neville Andre (left), Governor of the Erongo region receiving 100 basic dry food parcels from Namport’s Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime.