Helping the community understand persons with disabilities through drama

A free community play titled, ‘Surviving The Odds’, speaking on issues affecting persons with disabilities, (PWDS) will soon be showcased around Windhoek by the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

The play will be showcased on 12 October at the Commando Hall, Clemence Kapuwo Street, Katutura, on 13 October, at the Reformed Pentecostal Church, Omongo Street and on 14 October at the Disability Resource Centre, Ondoto Street, Okuryangava all at 18:30.

The play was developed through the partnership between the NTN and the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD), working together with artists to raise awareness in the general public.

“Starring actors Saara Kaapanda, Ngumeritiza Katuuo and Namutenya Hamukoto, the play aims to address the destructive attitudes that persist in the general public and community against PWDS in Namibia,” the NTN said in a statement.

According to the NTN, the play will be showcased over three days to the public in English, Afrikaans and in sign language.

“No bookings are required for the performance, however space is limited due to COVID-19 regulations thus early attendance is encouraged to avoid disappointment on capacity,” they concluded.

 

