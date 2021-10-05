Select Page

Two-day national long course swimming gala commences

Posted by | Oct 8, 2021 |

Two-day national long course swimming gala commences

Around 100 swimmers from four teams will take part in a two-day national long course gala from Friday to Saturday at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the swimmers will compete in 627 events, NASU’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara said in a statement.

“The swimmers have just finished their short course season and are ready for the long course, despite the expected cold pool waters. The recent cold temperatures we have had will negatively affect the pool temperatures and quite possibly the swimmers, too,” she said.

NASU’s President Aileen Botha said she is delighted with the swimmers’ preparedness and professionalism, especially during various lockdowns experienced due to COVID-19.

“Our swimmers could continue training and are all excited when a gala can take place,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

First Olympic Trap trials conducted

First Olympic Trap trials conducted

19 February 2016

Capricorn Eagles secure semi-final spot at Kwibuka Women’s Twenty20 International tournament

Capricorn Eagles secure semi-final spot at Kwibuka Women’s Twenty20 International tournament

10 June 2021

Fourth Long Course Gala set for this weekend

Fourth Long Course Gala set for this weekend

25 January 2018

Tafel to sponsor four O’s regional football tourney

Tafel to sponsor four O’s regional football tourney

23 October 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<