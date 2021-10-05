Headway Consulting MD appointed to FirstRand Board

The Managing Director of Headway Consulting, Jan Coetzee has just joined the FirstRand Namibia Group’s Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director.

Coetzee is best known for his delightful work in unlocking the world of IT audits to a lay audience of business managers, but he also has ample exposure to the serious side of systems security. In 2019, he was elected president of ISACA, the international association for Information Systems Audit and Control.

Coetzee has broad experience in the field of ICT, in Managed Services as well as in running Headway Consulting and providing Cobit, ITIL training and other technology and cyber-related consulting.