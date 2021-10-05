Youth natural gas essay competition concludes

To raise awareness around natural gas resources in the country, BW Kudu, NAMCOR and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, with assistance from the Ministry of Education, rolled out a nationwide essay competition on the topic.

The competition also aimed to stimulate interest in Science and Maths among Grade 9 to 12 learners. A central question that exercised the minds of the participants was how the oil gas industry and relevant stakeholders can best develop natural gas resources for the future of Namibia.

Adjudicators Rowland Brown, Dr Leake Hangala and Jane Katjivivi had over 250 submissions to read through which made their selection job quite challenging. Fourteen regional winners were selected and from them, three national winners. The three national winners were: Uatjiri Hewicke, Danie Swarts and Egumbo Amakali.

Each of the regional winners received a cash prize of N$3 000 plus N$4 000 for their school. In addition, the top three national winners and each received a brand-new laptop.

The fourteen regional winners were: Magano Nekongo (Garibams Secondary School, ||Kharas Region), Eleora !Gaoses (Riverside High, Erongo Region), Lazé De Klerk (Privaatskool Elnatan, Hardap Region), Emily Kangandi (Rukonga Vision School, Kavango East), Edith Kazanga (ELCIN Nkurenkuru High School, Kavango West), Uatjiri Hewicke (St. Paul’s College, Khomas Region), Danie Swarts (Privatskool Moria, Kunene Region), Ndeshipanda Heita (Haimbili Haufiku Senior Secondary School, Ohangwena), Felicitah Mukura (Gobabis Gymnasium Private School, Omaheke), Martha Sheehama (Nili Taapopi Secondary School, Omusati), Egumbo Amakali (Oshihenge Combined School, Oshana) Lettisia Naimwhaka (Wendy Private School, Oshikoto), Ronaldinho Swartbooi (J.G. van der Wath Secondary School, Otjozondjupa) and Bupilo Namakaliza (Mavuluma Combined School, Zambezi).

“The future is in good hands if this is the way the youth is already thinking,” Hangala said.

BW Kudu’s General Manager Klaus Endresen expressed optimism at the potential interest the competition could have created in energy-related fields.

“I am confident that the competition sparked interest in energy-related issues among Namibian learners, I am also hoping that the competition has also helped inspire Namibian learners to pursue studies and careers in science subjects,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelius Shilunga said that as an environmentally conscious nation and in light of the dire effects of climate change globally, there is a need to understand how best to use natural resources, particularly gas, and its significance to the socio-economy welfare.

“I was pleased that we have started mobilising our learners at a young age. It is important that we explore other avenues of energy to continue developing our country for our future generations,” she added.

NAMCOR’s Managing Director Immanuel Mulunga said looks forward to seeing learners come up with grand ideas that will shape the future of the oil & gas industry in Namibia.

“We need to pass the baton of leadership in energy and natural resources to our youth, and I am glad we have started grooming them towards a sustainable Namibia,” Mulunga said.