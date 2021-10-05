Paying it forward with fruit tree donations

Non- profit organisation, Hochland 154, donated 12 fruit trees as well as compost and superphosphate to Moreson Special School in September, in time for spring when the newly planted trees will grow at their strongest.

The organisation is made up of young men who try together to make a difference in their communities by driving different initiatives.

The donation included; two olive, two mango, two pomegranates, three apricot and three plum trees.

“We believe that with all the love and care they will receive these trees will bear fruit in abundance,” they added.

The organisation meanwhile embraces representatives of nearly every profession and occupation, whose objective encompasses the encouragement of high ethical standards, the promotion of social interaction and fellowship among young professional men.