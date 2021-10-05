Select Page

Paying it forward with fruit tree donations

Non- profit organisation, Hochland 154, donated 12 fruit trees as well as compost and superphosphate to Moreson Special School in September, in time for spring when the newly planted trees will grow at their strongest.

The organisation is made up of young men who try together to make a difference in their communities by driving different initiatives.

The donation included; two olive, two mango, two pomegranates, three apricot and three plum trees.

“We believe that with all the love and care they will receive these trees will bear fruit in abundance,” they added.

The organisation meanwhile embraces representatives of nearly every profession and occupation, whose objective encompasses the encouragement of high ethical standards, the promotion of social interaction and fellowship among young professional men.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

