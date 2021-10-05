Select Page

Purchase pink items to help raise funds for cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) will host the Pink Day on the last Friday of October and has invited the public to purchase pink items from them to help raise funds to support their women’s clinics.

The association’s Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen, said “Pink October is upon us, a month to stand in solidarity with women’s health, create awareness on breast cancer especially and a time during which to place emphasis on educating the nation that breast cancer can be cured if detected early.”

“During October, CAN will also host community clinics every Thursday, screening for breast and cervical cancer and more information can be obtained from our offices in Windhoek 061 237740 and Swakopmund at 064 46127,” he added.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN and Renay Coetzee showing the new pink masks that were specially designed for the pink month awareness drive.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

