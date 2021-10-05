Coastal Maths Challenge concludes

The 2021 Bank Windhoek Coastal Maths Challenge hosted its final round at the Namib High School in Swakopmund late last month as grade 8 to 10 learners from the Swakopmund Secondary, and the Walvis Bay Secondary Schools clusters competed in mathematics skills challenges.

Liam Nasilowski from Pro-Ed Akademie won the grade eight category. Stefan Lotriet from Walvis Bay Private High School and Benjamin de Wet, also from Pro-Ed Akademie, came in second and third place.

Cesar Fernandes from the International School Walvis Bay was the top performer in the grade nine category. Stacey Damster from The Dolphin Schools came second, while Walvis Bay Private High School’s Hendrik Viljoen and Flamingo Secondary School’s Turee Perestrelo shared the third spot.

International School Walvis Bay’s Laura Damster was the top learner in the grade ten category, followed by Amit van Dyk from Private School Swakopmund. Benjamin Bailey from Private School Swakopmund scooped third place.

The Best Performing School, based on the average mark of all school learners, went to International School Walvis Bay with a score of 47.865. Pro-Ed Akademie reached 45.38%, while Walvis Bay Private High School scored 42.74% overall.

Based on the average mark of all participating learners from the cluster, Walvis Bay won with a narrow margin of 41.6% compared to Swakopmund’s 40.1%.

On the final day, a total of seventy-three learners from grades 8, 9, and 10 gathered for an afternoon of problem-solving comprising three mathematical papers. The first paper tested the learners on mental mathematics proficiency and number sense.

In contrast, the second paper consisted of multiple-choice questions focused on understanding and logical thinking over ten questions. The third paper consisted of open questions that required insight and knowledge without the advice of solutions but with permission to use a calculator.

Bank Windhoek’s Swakopmund Branch Sales Manager, Sonja van der Merwe, who handed over the winning medals and trophies, congratulated the learners for a job well done.

The Bank Windhoek Coastal Maths Challenge exposes learners to problem-solving in a challenging and fun context since 2014. It regularly motivates teachers and learners to engage in problem-solving activities periodically.

“I wish mathematical problem solving would receive more attention in schools because problem-solving can lead to an appreciation for the power of mathematics,” said the Challenges’ Organiser Courtney-Clarke, from Orison Educational Services.

Courtney-Clarke added that the support of all the mathematics teachers and the learners at Swakopmund and Walvis Bay secondary schools had carried the event forward.

“However, the support of a sponsor is indispensable. Our gratitude goes to Bank Windhoek for recognising the importance of promoting mathematical problem solving among our Namibian learners and for the support this event enjoys,” she added.