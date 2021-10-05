Brave Gladiators gracefully exit the COSAFA women’s championship

NFA – The Brave Gladiators lived up to their word by bowing out of the 2021 COSAFA Women Championship with a 1-0 win over Eswatini in their final Group C match played at the Madiba University Stadium, on Tuesday afternoon.

Gladiators’ defender Lovisa Mulunga was the difference with a fine goal on 34 minutes, after a well-taken corner kick by Memory Ngonda in the first half. Mulunga also took the player of the match accolade.

Coach Woody Jacobs says it is unfortunate that the team got eliminated at an early stage as the initial plan was to advance to the semi-finals, a vision they lost hope in when they failed to defeat Zambia on Sunday.

Jacobs states the tournament aided the team in identifying sections within the team needing improvement, of which the team will work attentively to improve before their first leg match against Tanzania for the African Women Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers, on the 20th October in Tanzania.

The team bows out of the competition with four (4) points, having recorded a win, loss and a draw. They leave for Johannesburg tomorrow where they will make camp and prepare Tanzanian encounter.

Group mates Zambia defeated Uganda 1-0 to successfully book their spot in the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face Tanzania in the first semi-final match to be played on Thursday at 12h00 while defending champions South Africa take on Malawi in the second game at 15h30.