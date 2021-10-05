Select Page

Coffins worth N$34 million imported in the past year

Oct 5, 2021

During August 2020 and August 2021 Namibia imported coffins to a value of N$34 million, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

The largest import figure of N$8 million (23.8%) was reflected in August 2021, while the lowest figure of less than N$1 million was recorded in September 2020.

“With so many deaths reported by the Ministry of Health and Social Services as a result of the coronavirus during the last months, funeral undertakers experienced a lot of pressure in terms of the high demand of services they offer including the supply of coffins,” Statistician-General, Alex Shimuafeni said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

