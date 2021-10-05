Coffins worth N$34 million imported in the past year

During August 2020 and August 2021 Namibia imported coffins to a value of N$34 million, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

The largest import figure of N$8 million (23.8%) was reflected in August 2021, while the lowest figure of less than N$1 million was recorded in September 2020.

“With so many deaths reported by the Ministry of Health and Social Services as a result of the coronavirus during the last months, funeral undertakers experienced a lot of pressure in terms of the high demand of services they offer including the supply of coffins,” Statistician-General, Alex Shimuafeni said.