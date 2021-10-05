Select Page

Veld fires continue to rage country wide – 59 farms affected

Posted by | Oct 5, 2021 |

Veld fires continue to rage country wide – 59 farms affected

In the period of two weeks, Namibia has recorded a total of 27 veld fires countrywide, burning 59 farms covering 143, 000 hectares, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) reported this week.

The fires were recorded in areas of Outjo- Otjiwarongo Districts; Steinhausen District; Windhoek District; Otjiwarongo Okahandja Districts; Tsumeb – Tsintsabis District and Zambezi Region. MEFT spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said.

“A massive total of 135 livestock and 75 wild animals were killed in the fire. The fire has also led to the destruction of infrastructures like fences and water pipes. Most of the fires are believed to have been caused by Arsonists and Charcoal burners. Fortunately, there have been no fatalities reported in the last two weeks,” he added.

According to Muyunda, the ministry is busy with a comprehensive assessment of damages caused by the fire.

“We wish to thank the Ministry’s officials, private farmers, NAMPOL, NDF, Town Councils,

Otjiwarongo Firefighters Group, Neighborhood watches, Fire Brigades and in some instances members of the public for their collaborative efforts and prompt responses to extinguish fires whenever required,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it continues to monitor the outbreaks of forest and veld fires nationwide based on remote sensing and aerial surveillance techniques.

The main causes of the forest and veld fires have been attributed to charcoal production operations, mechanical appliances such as graders, recreational activities such as picnics, smokers, and local natural resource management-related activities such as hunting, honey production and thatch-grass harvesting.

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Recycle forum leans on schools to drive recycle message home

Recycle forum leans on schools to drive recycle message home

6 June 2017

Bank Windhoek’s Green Bond provides financing to reduce carbon footprint

Bank Windhoek’s Green Bond provides financing to reduce carbon footprint

23 July 2020

Learner wins N$2000

Learner wins N$2000

11 October 2013

No environmental clearance given to mine phosphate- Ministry of Environment

No environmental clearance given to mine phosphate- Ministry of Environment

19 September 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<