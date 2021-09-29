Namibia Correctional Services Netball clinch league – MTC announces N$500K injection to next season’s league

Namibia Correctional Services Netball team clinched the county’s top flight netball leagues after beating Mighty Gunners who came in 2nd, while Tigers came in 3rd, at the just concluded league held over the weekend.

At the crowing celebrations, the digital enabler, MTC announced a budget increase for the MTC Netball Premier League from N$1.4 to N$1.9 million following a satisfactory run and end of the league over the weekend.

Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer congratulated the leadership and management of the MTC Netball Premier league for the league, despite challenges.

“We, therefore, wish to congratulate you on ending the first inaugural MTC Netball Premier League successfully. The final matches were indeed mouthwatering. We know that the league might have had some challenges but we are proud that you managed it very well without any disruption or negative publicity,” said Ekandjo.

Cementing its support to the league, MTC will increase sponsorship for next season to boost the league’s prize monies.

“When we launched the league, we alluded to the prize monies. MTC is therefore happy to announce that we have increased your annual budget from N$1.4 to N$1.9 million The additional N$500,000 should be used to improve the prize monies which should now be N$250,000 for Gold medalist, N$150,000 for Silver medalist, and N$100 000 for Bronze medalist, respectively,” said

The increase is indeed a big boost in the prize monies which is currently N$45,000 for gold; N$35,000 for silver; and 25,000 for bronze, he concluded.