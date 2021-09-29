Telecom remains committed to the social and economic growth and development – Donates desks and chairs to Okanghudi Combined School

A donation of 50 desks and 150 chairs were made this week to the Okanghudi Combined School, in the Ondobe Circuit, Ohangwena Region by telecoms provider, Telecom Namibia.

The brand-new school furniture worth approximately N$90,000 supports the government’s agenda to deliver quality education and ensure the dignity of learners, Telecom said in a statement.

The handover was done by Junias Kalimbo, Telecom Namibia’s Senior Manager: Regional Technical Operations. In his remarks, Kalimbo expressed the undeniable importance of school furniture.

“Learner desks and chairs play a significant role in the effectiveness of learning and sets an environment conducive for positive development. School furniture contributes to the comfort, posture, and support of learners, all of which, contributes positively towards their ability to concentrate and work,” he stated.

He further stated that Telecom Namibia believes that the development of Namibia is not the responsibility of the government alone, and as such, TN continuously channels available resources were required.

“Telecom Namibia remains committed to the social and economic growth and development of the people of Namibia. We continue to assure our stakeholders and the Namibian community that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is an integral part of our corporate culture. By carrying out our corporate and social responsibilities we strive to build and foster harmonious relationships and provide benefits to the communities in which we operate,” he added.

Kalimbo thanked the Education Director, the Inspector, School Principal, teachers, and learners for the warm welcome and asked that all learners care for the new equipment and respect the investment TN has made towards their education.

“We trust that the donation will serve the purpose for which it is intended; and that the community will be custodians of this donation. We strongly call on the school principal, teachers, and learners to protect this furniture for the present and future generations. It is our wish that these chairs and tables stand the test of time and help boost academic performance in this school,” he concluded.

The handover ceremony was attended by Isack Hamatwi, Education Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Leena Ithindi, Inspector of Education in the Ondobe Circuit, Matheus Nekongo Principal at the Okanghudi Combined School, School Board Members, teachers, and learners of Okanghudi Combined School, and the media, amongst others.

Junias Kalimbo, Telecom Namibia’s Senior Manager: Regional Technical Operations hands over learner desks and chairs to the Okanghudi Combined School Management.