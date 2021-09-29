Select Page

Local referees engage in FIFA workshop

Posted by | Oct 1, 2021 |

Local referees engage in FIFA workshop

NFA- The Namibia Football Association ( NFA) Referees Department is conducting five day FIFA – MA Referees Course in Windhoek. The course started on 30 September and will conclude on Monday, 4 October in Windhoek.

The course is facilitated by renowned FIFA Referees Instructor, Felix Tangawarima and see 35 local match officials in attendance.

Participants started off with a fitness test on day one and also covered matters of amendments to The Laws of the Game 2021/22; match preparation and team building.

Practical sessions with players and challenge and penalty area presentations dominate Day two while handball and positioning and reading of the game and Offside discussions are part of day three. Practical training with players will highlight day four. Day five will see presentations on integrity and a presentation by the FIFA Physical Instructor Marco Mzengo.

“This workshop was delayed by COVID-19 and finally it’s taking place to update our members on the latest in their area of the game. Most of them are engaged and we have the semifinals of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh coming and also the various leagues that are going on and will start soon, so this is very important,” stated Absalom Goseb, NFA Referees Coordinator.

Here are the participants: Nehemia Shoovaleka, Jonas Shongedi, Samuel Nghipandulwa, Andre’ Helmut, Paulus Thomas, Vistoria Shangula, Wilhelm Haitembu, Salom Efraim, Apollo, Lungameni, Clemence Mudiu, Naftal Negongo, Naftal Gideon, Fillipus Nghilanganye, Petrus Amutenya, Festus Sintago, Matweu Kanyanga, Mateus Nevonga, Alex Lumponjani, Lisias Shaaningwa, Johannes Shinuna, Sem Moses Singeve, Obed Nangolo, Christof Vries, Simon Shigwete, Petrus Dighonga, Muketele Mwiya, Jeremia Johannes, Festus Shivolo, Jevezinge Muheue, Hangula Angula, Joel Paulina, Olivia Amukuu, Clause Bonifatius, Eveline Lungameni, Shilixuleni Ndapewa.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Swakopmund to host ‘Desert Rumble 3’ boxing bonanza

Swakopmund to host ‘Desert Rumble 3’ boxing bonanza

25 July 2018

Team Optic Exclusive grand champs in Beach Bash volleyball tournament

Team Optic Exclusive grand champs in Beach Bash volleyball tournament

7 January 2019

Enduro champions crowned

Enduro champions crowned

11 November 2016

Foreign-based Starke and Nyambe blending in well with Brave Warriors – Coach

Foreign-based Starke and Nyambe blending in well with Brave Warriors – Coach

6 June 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<