Select Page

Government debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 63.2%

Posted by | Oct 1, 2021 |

Government debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 63.2%

Government debt rose on a yearly basis by 6.9% to 63.2% compared to a year ago, according to the latest quarterly report of the Bank of Namibia.

This is an increase from the total debt as a percentage of GDP figure of 62% at the end of March 2021. The government’s debt stock rose over the year to the end of June 2021, owing to further issuances of government securities as well as loans from the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank to finance the budget deficit.

The total government debt stood at N$118.9 billion at the end of June 2021, representing a yearly and quarterly increase of 17.5% and 7.7%, respectively.

The increases on a yearly and quarterly basis were driven by a rise in the issuance of both Treasury Bills and Internal Registered Stock, coupled with the disbursement of the IMF loan and supplementary financing from the AfDB to finance the budget deficit.

“Central government loan guarantees declined during the period under review, mainly due to repayments of foreign loans which were guaranteed by the government for the energy and transport sectors, as well as the appreciation of the Namibia Dollar against the US Dollar,” the Bank of Namibia reports.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Mentorship grows fat cattle

Mentorship grows fat cattle

29 June 2012

More fire stations for Windhoek

More fire stations for Windhoek

27 January 2012

Come be my Gladiator

Come be my Gladiator

20 September 2013

New initiative to increase two-way trade and investments between the US and Africa to be unpacked

New initiative to increase two-way trade and investments between the US and Africa to be unpacked

8 July 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<