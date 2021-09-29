UNAM’s Geosciences Department receives donation of N$350,000 to boost research and development

Haib Minerals donated N$350,000 to the Department of Geosciences at the University of Namibia (UNAM) to purchase machinery that will enable geochemical analysis for academic research and mineral exploration.

Head of Geosciences Department, Dr Absai Vatuva said with this machinery they will be able to pulverize rock samples for research and alternative application

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kenneth Matengu said they do not just want to train only knowledgeable people they want to train skilled people who can make a difference in the world.

“This partnership creates an avenue to attain that vision and it is imperative to closely interact with the private sector to make sure that UNAM, as a training institution, remains well-versed with what the industry needs,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Haib Minerals, John Akwenye said they are blessed to be associated with UNAM and will continue to assist where they can while calling on other players in the industry to be part of this collaboration.

The donation, made through UNAM Foundation stems from a 5-year long partnership between two institutions, comprising mainly human development.