Mudumu Landscape celebrates agricultural development working group

Three community members/farmers who are part of Mudumu Landscape’s agricultural development working group recently received certificates of participation for outstanding commitment and their active engagement in the Namibia National Parks Programme – Phase IV (NamParks IV).

The community members are from Mashi, Balyerwa and Dzoti conservancy. NamParks IV is a development programme of the government, executed by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism ad co-financed by the German government through the KfW Development Bank programme.

The event was facilitated by the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), together with NamParks. NNF field coordinator, Vasco Samwaka said the project aims to strengthen existing Conservation Agriculture (CA) lead farmers outreach and effectiveness to bring about the adoption of CA in areas bordering the Sobbe Wildlife corridor.

“Adopting CA can increase yields and reduce crop losses through the use of agroecological cultivation methods. This project additionally facilitates access to inputs, tillage/manure services and markets. Awareness creation amongst community members on their family’s nutrition is another focus of the project,” Samwaka said, adding that the project has reached over 450 farmers for the past four years and over 200 farmers are currently practising CA in his field.

The Rundu-based Mudumu Landscape was established in 2005 and consists of the Mudumu South and North complexes, both of which are the implementation units of the landscape.

The North and South complexes have a strategic work plan focussing on the key strategies required at the landscape level to enable and facilitate more detailed management activities such as natural resource management, agricultural development and land use, and community awareness.