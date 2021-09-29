EU film festival to kick-off in October

The local film industry in collaboration with the delegation of the European Union (EU) in Namibia and its member states this week launched the 2021 European Union Film Festival.

The festival will take place over an extended period of two months, every Wednesday from 6 October until 1 December and entrance is free of charge.

The festival will kick off with the EU selected film, “The Constitution” at the Opera House in Windhoek, the EU said in a statement.

Organised jointly with Goethe Institute, the Embassy of Finland, Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, the Italian Club, and the Embassy of Spain, the festival will line up several award-winning European and Namibian movies.

“Six European and three Namibian movies will be screened, covering different genres and topics with a unique story-telling approach. The Namibia movies are, The White Line, Kukuri and Kapana, and they have been generously provided by Gravel Road Distributions and Ombetje Yehinga Organisation,” they added.

EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila at the launch said the objectives of the film festival include, raising interest, awareness and educating the local audiences about European and Namibian films, as well as strengthening cooperation and communication between the EU and Namibian public.

“This festival is a result of good cooperation with local stakeholders and strengthening their capacity through workshops targeting upcoming and existing filmmakers,” she added.

It is the fourth time that EU-Namibia is hosting the prestigious film festival and it will be hosted under the theme, “Life is about laughter, sadness, joy, wonders and timeless stories”.