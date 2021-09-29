Select Page

EU film festival to kick-off in October

Posted by | Sep 30, 2021 |

EU film festival to kick-off in October

The local film industry in collaboration with the delegation of the European Union (EU) in Namibia and its member states this week launched the 2021 European Union Film Festival.

The festival will take place over an extended period of two months, every Wednesday from 6 October until 1 December and entrance is free of charge.

The festival will kick off with the EU selected film, “The Constitution” at the Opera House in Windhoek, the EU said in a statement.

Organised jointly with Goethe Institute, the Embassy of Finland, Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, the Italian Club, and the Embassy of Spain, the festival will line up several award-winning European and Namibian movies.

“Six European and three Namibian movies will be screened, covering different genres and topics with a unique story-telling approach. The Namibia movies are, The White Line, Kukuri and Kapana, and they have been generously provided by Gravel Road Distributions and Ombetje Yehinga Organisation,” they added.

EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila at the launch said the objectives of the film festival include, raising interest, awareness and educating the local audiences about European and Namibian films, as well as strengthening cooperation and communication between the EU and Namibian public.

“This festival is a result of good cooperation with local stakeholders and strengthening their capacity through workshops targeting upcoming and existing filmmakers,” she added.

It is the fourth time that EU-Namibia is hosting the prestigious film festival and it will be hosted under the theme, “Life is about laughter, sadness, joy, wonders and timeless stories”.

 

About The Author

Musa Carter

Musa Carter is a long-standing freelance contributor to the editorial team and also an active reporter. He gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interviews, observation and research. For the digital Economist, he promotes targeted content through various social networking sites such as the Economist facebook page (/Nameconomist/) and Twitter.

Related Posts

Namibia welcomes last housemate home

Namibia welcomes last housemate home

14 November 2014

Gazza stays winning – Bags Best Artist of the Decade accolade

Gazza stays winning – Bags Best Artist of the Decade accolade

2 November 2020

Film Review – White House Down

Film Review – White House Down

5 July 2013

Bank Windhoek Triennial is back, seeks innovative works of art

Bank Windhoek Triennial is back, seeks innovative works of art

13 January 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<