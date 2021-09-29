Marginalised Kunene community gets connected to fast reliable internet with installation of solar-powered broadband system

In efforts to bridge the digital divide, the Iona Skeleton Coast Transfrontier Park community hub located in Marienfluss in the remote Kunene area recently received an upgrade with the installation of a solar-powered Twoobii satellite broadband system.

The installed system is set to provide high-speed reliable broadband connectivity operating on a solar system to provide a fully “off-grid” service, Poiyah Media said in a released statement this week.

According to Poiyah the purpose of the solar installation is to provide internet connectivity for the hub to allow community members access to a transfrontier ecosystem data portal and upload wildlife and plant data that will feed into research and management.

In partnership with the SCIONA project led by the Namibia University of Science Technology (NUST) and funded by the European Union, Q-KON Namibia reached out and assisted to provide reliable and fast speed internet service.

Q-KON Namibia Managing Director, Manfred Engling, said his organisation continues to cater to those smaller towns and most remote areas saying that every corner deserves access to information.

“As much as we are a service provider to many organizations, our interest still remains with our marginalized communities and we will go out of our way to ensure that every Namibian gain access to information,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Gereon Kapuire, Deputy Head at NUST applauded Q-KON Namibia for delivering beyond their expectation.

“We are happy with the installation and for the training, Bradley Technologies gave to the community members as part of the handover process,” he said, commending Q-KON Namibia for servicing business customers in remote regions or regions with unreliable connectivity.