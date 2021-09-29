Global digital wellbeing study reveals that Namibia lacks better e-security

The third annual edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL), shows that Namibia struggles with e-security, ranking 102nd in this pillar, surpassed by Angola and South Africa.

According to the study, the country ranks low due to the low availability of data protection laws and poor cybersecurity index.

Meanwhile, Namibia shows its best results in internet quality and affordability (ranks 62nd in both), but displays comparatively low ranks in e-security (102nd), e-infrastructure (96th), and e-government (90th).

Overall, Namibia ranks 13th in Africa. The study found that Namibia’s internet affordability is around 50% worse than the global average. People in Namibia have to work more than 14 minutes to afford the cheapest 1GB mobile data package, 4 minutes more than the worldwide average. Compared to neighbouring South Africa, people in Namibia have to work 14 times more to afford mobile internet.

“Digital opportunities have proved to be more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis, stressing the importance for every country to ensure fully remote operational capacities for their economies,” explained Vytautas Kaziukonis, CEO of Surfshark. “That is why, for the third year in a row, we continue the Digital Quality of Life research, which provides a robust global outlook into how countries excel digitally. The index sets the basis for meaningful discussions about how digital advancement impacts a country’s prosperity and where improvements can be made.”

Covering 90% of the global population, the DQL study is conducted by the cybersecurity company Surfshark and evaluates countries based on a set of five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars.