Tourism sector speaks as one voice

To realign the organisation internally and to facilitate a united strategy going forward, the Federation of Namibian Tourism Association (FENATA) recently held a special meeting with FENATA exco members and exco members of various member associations.

Chief Executive Officer of the Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN), Gitta Paetzold said that during the meeting all parties had the opportunity to voice their concerns and recommendations and they also reaffirmed their commitment towards their Chair-lady, Netumbo Nashandi.

“The parties also reaffirmed the mandate of FENATA as an umbrella organization of all tourism association members, generally accepted and considered as the ‘voice of tourism’ in Namibian and it is thus pertinent that the FENATA exco work together in harmony, acting and speaking with one voice,” she added.

She further said it is obviously clear that not all entities that operate in the Namibian tourism sector are members of any association, the problems and challenges remain the same for all and the efforts and work done by FENATa and or its member associations are ultimate to the benefit of all tourism stakeholders.

“A good example of this is the latest initiative whereby Government was successfully requested to amend the COVID-19 regulations pertaining to the 72 hours PCR test validity for tourist calculated from the time of the test to arrival in Namibia, as the travel duration often exceeds this limited time frame, and this undoubtedly was to the benefit of every single tourism stakeholder in Namibia and highlights the role that we play in the industry,” she emphasized.

Furthermore, she said all members present at the meeting concluded that they herewith formally distance themselves from any entity or individual element which is disruptive and causing havoc to the Namibian tourism industry as a whole. “We theretofore officially distance ourselves from the Namibian travel and Tourism Forum (NTTF), as their malicious attacks, slander of established tourism bodies and FENATA as a whole, has a hugely damaging effect, locally and internationally, to the unity and image of Namibia Tourism,” said Gita.

She added that the member associations of FENATA also unequivocally declare their support for HAN and any other members that have been unjustifiably criticized and malevolently attacked by NTTF at a time when unity and collaboration are critical for Namibian tourism’s survival.

FENATA represents the diversity of the Namibian tourism sector, support inclusivity and aims to be a unified voice in questions of common concerns.