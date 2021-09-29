Select Page

Schumacher Bonsmara auction delivers good sales

Posted by | Sep 29, 2021 |

Schumacher Bonsmara auction delivers good sales

The Schumacher Bonsmara Production Auction, which took place on Tuesday, 21 September 2021, achieved an average of N$ 61 762 for bulls and N$24 581 for heifers and cows

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted at the Agra/Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek, the auction delivered a turnover of just over N$3 million. Including stud and commercial livestock, the highest price at the auction was N$100,000 paid for a Bonsmara bull.

With Okozonduno Bonsmaras of Vetumbuavi Mungunda as a guest seller, the Schumacher Bonsmara Production Auction saw 105 Bonsmaras comprising 25 bulls and 80 females go under the hammer.

“Together with the Okozonduno Bonsmaras, we managed to put our best animals of 2021 on sale. A great deal of effort and hard work has brought us to this point,” said Marc Schumacher. “However, it would not have been possible if we did not have a good and solid support system such as the one received from Bank Windhoek,” he said.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Business Banking, Leon Koch, said it is a privilege to have offered financial assistance to the event and potential buyers during challenging times. “The agricultural sector is still recovering after a long drought,” he said. “While the good rain that we saw last season went a long way to alleviating the immediate effects of drought, recovery is steady and on the up,” he said.

Potential buyers who took part in the Schumacher Bonsmara Production Auction had the option of applying for financing from Bank Windhoek before and during the event.

Koch said that the Bank remains committed to supporting the agricultural sector as a connector of positive change. He concluded that Bank Windhoek recognises that proper financial support is required for those who have a passion for agriculture.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

The time is ripe to modernise agriculture through industrial development – expert

The time is ripe to modernise agriculture through industrial development – expert

16 July 2020

Danish Coop supports Meatco Foundation

Danish Coop supports Meatco Foundation

14 March 2014

Meatco Foundation supports Ohangwena Cooperative with conservation agriculture project

Meatco Foundation supports Ohangwena Cooperative with conservation agriculture project

5 March 2019

Local dairy farmers need to be cushioned from outside competition – minister

Local dairy farmers need to be cushioned from outside competition – minister

28 February 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<