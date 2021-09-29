Select Page

Young Gladiators ready to host Burundi in double-header U20 World Cup qualifiers

NFA- The Young Gladiators lost 3-0 against Burundi in their 2022 FIFA Women U20 World Cup qualifiers and are preparing to do better when they host Burundi in a double-header in Dobsonville, Johannesburg, South Africa on 8 October 2021.

The Young Gladiators flew straight to Johannesburg from Burundi to set up camp and prepare for the crucial return match which is now confirmed to be taking place on 8 October in a doubleheader featuring South Africa against Mozambique as well.

Assistant Coach Shamma Gure reveals that preparations are going well albeit the nursing of various injuries for the players.

“Camp is coming along fine. Though we are just nursing a few injuries. With the likes of key players but they are taking part in the training sessions and should be patched up for the match”, Gure says.

Gure adds that they are working hard on the fitness of the team as well.

“It was all about fitness and concentration in the first match and we are working hard to address those and we are confident that the second match will give us a better outcome. Never easy but the team is now exposed and ready to do their part knowing what they are facing,” explained Gure.

The Young Gladiators will host Burundi in Dobsonville, Johannesburg, South Africa in the second leg on 8 October 2021 with the aggregate winner progressing to the third round of the qualifiers. There are five rounds in the African leg of the qualifiers with only two sides going through to Costa Rica.

Here are the Young Gladiators in camp: Vipua Tjingaete, Vejakura Tjingaete, Tandiwe Ndjavera, Mbakondja Kahiriri, Muninatjo Hanavi, Beyonce Cloete, Queen Neis, Priscca Amuntale, Chammel Engelbrecht, Vivian Engelbrecht, Isabella Kahuadi, Sylvonia Kloppers, Alisha Aebes, Jekohasana Kamatjipose, Sarafina Khuruses, Nguundja Tjozongoro, Lerato Swartbooi, Okeri Haakuria, Folilian Hikwafelwa, Diana Kock, Veronica April, Lee-zan Rooi, Kauhahiziua Kajovi, Chandre Jaantjies.

 

