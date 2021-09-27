Backlog at NaTIS Walvis Bay results in temporarily suspensions of new learners license bookings

New bookings for learner license testing at the Walvis Bay NaTIS centre will be suspended from Wednesday, 29 September 2021 to 08 October 2021 to allow the Centre to attend to the current backlog of learner license testing.

In a statement this week the Roads Authority said applicants who have submitted bookings (via dropbox) for learner license testing before the suspension period, will receive their testing timeslots via the RA SMS Line 2000.

The centre will also continue to conduct learner license testing sessions with applicants who have prior confirmed bookings, during the above mentioned period.

This suspension is only applicable to the Walvis Bay NaTIS Centre, learner license bookings will still be accepted at all relevant NaTIS centres countrywide.