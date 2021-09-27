Health Ministry receives 100,620 Pfizer vaccines from the US

Namibia received 100,620 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week from the U.S Embassy in Windhoek, as part of their global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donated vaccines are part of the U.S pledge to initially provide at least 25 million of 80 million doses globally to Africa.

U.S. Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long said we mourn the loss of life across the region due to COVID-19 and extend condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease and this donation of vaccines by the United States will help Namibians stay healthy and protected from COVID-19.

“The vaccines are safe and effective, and I urge everyone that can to get vaccinated against COVID-19, I did and we will continue working together to put an end to this pandemic’s high toll on life, livelihoods, and secondary social and economic impacts,” she emphasised.