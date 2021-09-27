Select Page

Health Ministry receives 100,620 Pfizer vaccines from the US

Posted by | Sep 29, 2021 |

Health Ministry receives 100,620 Pfizer vaccines from the US

Namibia received 100,620 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week from the U.S Embassy in Windhoek, as part of their global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donated vaccines are part of the U.S pledge to initially provide at least 25 million of 80 million doses globally to Africa.

U.S. Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long said we mourn the loss of life across the region due to COVID-19 and extend condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease and this donation of vaccines by the United States will help Namibians stay healthy and protected from COVID-19.

“The vaccines are safe and effective, and I urge everyone that can to get vaccinated against COVID-19, I did and we will continue working together to put an end to this pandemic’s high toll on life, livelihoods, and secondary social and economic impacts,” she emphasised.

(l-r) Dr. Steve Hong, CDC Namibia’s Clinical Services Branch Chief, Jess Long, U.S Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Honorable Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services and Honorable Jenelly Matundu, Deputy Minister of the International Relations and Cooperation, at the symbolically handing over of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Namibia.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Combatting COVID-19 and improving access to healthcare through telemedicine and e-health solutions

Combatting COVID-19 and improving access to healthcare through telemedicine and e-health solutions

9 April 2020

Award for preventing malaria

Award for preventing malaria

1 February 2013

New report sounds the alarm on global shortage of 900,000 midwives

New report sounds the alarm on global shortage of 900,000 midwives

5 May 2021

Otjozundjupa-based brewer takes its Corporate Social Investment to other regions too

Otjozundjupa-based brewer takes its Corporate Social Investment to other regions too

23 November 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<