Select Page

Esports athletes to compete in IESF’s 13th Esports World Championship Global Regional Games on Thursday

Posted by | Sep 28, 2021 |

Esports athletes to compete in IESF’s 13th Esports World Championship Global Regional Games on Thursday

This coming Thursday, 30 September, at 18:30, the Namibian esports athletes will battle it out during the Global Regional Games for their spot at the IESF 13th Esports World Championship Global Finals which will take place in Eilat, Israel during November.

In CS:GO, Namibia will be represented by Andries “Fluye” Wahl (captain), Ezee “TheEzZ” Viljoen, Ilario “NoWher3” Izaks, Pieter “P9T” Kok, and Talon “Shackles” Izaks. They will go head-to-head with Team South Africa and the winner will have their spot in the limelight.

Matias “Kandali” Fillemon, the Tekken athlete for Namibia, has his work cut out for him as he challenges top athletes from Congo, Djibouti and South Africa to be one of the two athletes from the African region to go through the Global Finals.

And representing Namibia in eFootball PES 2021, Rashaad “Jinx” Matjila will have to fight his way through Congo, Senegal and South Africa to secure his position as one of the two athletes from the African region in the Global Finals.

“NESA wishes each and every one of our athletes the best of luck with the challenge ahead and we know they will make us proud,” NESA Public Relations Officer, Andra van Schalkwyk said.

NESA meanwhile thanked all the sponsors involved, Logitech G, Nanodog, and Future CC, as well as all the volunteers assisting in making this event possible.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

FNB customers embrace digital banking channels – Banking app grows by 43%

FNB customers embrace digital banking channels – Banking app grows by 43%

8 February 2019

NORED engages consulting firm to improve IT service delivery

NORED engages consulting firm to improve IT service delivery

22 June 2018

One Channel upbeat about cloud prospects

One Channel upbeat about cloud prospects

14 August 2017

Delivering healthcare services through IT – Healthcare Summit around the corner

Delivering healthcare services through IT – Healthcare Summit around the corner

29 June 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<