Esports athletes to compete in IESF’s 13th Esports World Championship Global Regional Games on Thursday

This coming Thursday, 30 September, at 18:30, the Namibian esports athletes will battle it out during the Global Regional Games for their spot at the IESF 13th Esports World Championship Global Finals which will take place in Eilat, Israel during November.

In CS:GO, Namibia will be represented by Andries “Fluye” Wahl (captain), Ezee “TheEzZ” Viljoen, Ilario “NoWher3” Izaks, Pieter “P9T” Kok, and Talon “Shackles” Izaks. They will go head-to-head with Team South Africa and the winner will have their spot in the limelight.

Matias “Kandali” Fillemon, the Tekken athlete for Namibia, has his work cut out for him as he challenges top athletes from Congo, Djibouti and South Africa to be one of the two athletes from the African region to go through the Global Finals.

And representing Namibia in eFootball PES 2021, Rashaad “Jinx” Matjila will have to fight his way through Congo, Senegal and South Africa to secure his position as one of the two athletes from the African region in the Global Finals.

“NESA wishes each and every one of our athletes the best of luck with the challenge ahead and we know they will make us proud,” NESA Public Relations Officer, Andra van Schalkwyk said.

NESA meanwhile thanked all the sponsors involved, Logitech G, Nanodog, and Future CC, as well as all the volunteers assisting in making this event possible.