2020 Dubai Expo to serve as platform to showcase local potential in various industries

Local exhibitors are set to take take part in the multibillion-dollar global innovation, the 2020 Dubai expo for six months, an executive said Monday.

The Commissioner-General of Namibia’s Expo 2020 Dubai, Nangula Uandjaa on Monday said the expo hosted by Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will be held from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

The expo is projected to attract over 20 million people and is set to be the largest event ever staged in the Arab World.

“Namibia’s pavilion is structured under the theme “Preserving and Utilising Natural Treasures for Future Generations: The Opportunity of a Lifetime,” Uandjaa said.

According to Uandjaa, the Namibian pavilion aims to display its natural treasures to the world and Namibia’s activities will focus on showcasing the country’s vast potential for renewable energy generation, unique landscapes and abundant wildlife which culminate in an incredible touristic experience, marine diamonds and mineral wealth, as well as diverse cultural heritage.

Uandjaa meanwhile, during the opening of the Namibian pavilion on 7 October 2021, the Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Hon. Lucia Iipumbu will now deliver the keynote address and cut the ribbon. The Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. Tom Alweendo will deliver a talk specifically on the energy sector.

The 2020 Dubai Expo will be the first world expo is expected to welcome 190 countries, plus businesses, multilateral organisations and educational establishments.