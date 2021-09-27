Participants in the north taught how to make films with cellphones through EU funded video training workshop

The Delegation of the European Union in Namibia in partnership with the University of Namibia (UNAM) hosted a video training workshop from 13 to 17 September 2021 at the UNAM Oshakati Campus.

The training was delivered by two local film producers who trained nine participants on how to make films with their cell phones.

The five-day workshop focused on video production basics, production management, scriptwriting, video editing and filming with cell phones.

The workshop was concluded with a short film written, produced and directed by the participants, who also acted in the film. The workshop forms part of the European Union Film Festival 2021 scheduled to take place over a period of two months, from 6 October to 1 December 2021.

H.E. Sinikka Antila, EU Ambassador to Namibia said; “Apart from the film screening, we have added a component of skills development and knowledge transfer. The training workshop is meant to strengthen the capacities of upcoming filmmakers and empower them to tell stories from their own perspective.” She added, “The EU film festival is aligned to the cultural strategy pursued by Namibia and the EU, aimed at promoting and developing arts and culture, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and inclusivity, contributing to regional and international integration.”

The participants appreciated the training and the new skills they could acquire. Lindiwe Jacobs, one of the participants, said, “As an event and social media strategist, I gained concrete practical skills which I will immediately put to use. I am now empowered on how to create content with my mobile phone, in line with the latest social media trends. I thank the EU and its partners for this opportunity.”

In addition to the training workshop offered, the EU also screened two films during the training week: Cold Case HAMMARSKJÖLD by Mads Brügger and My Father’s Son by local filmmaker, Joel Haikali.

The EU in partnership with the Namibia Film Commission and Filmmakers Association will host an advance training session for filmmakers during October 2021. The 2021 EU Film Festival will be launched on Wednesday, 29 September 2021.