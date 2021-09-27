Select Page

Germany continues to strengthen Namibia’s fight against COVID-19 – Donates 201,600 doses of the AZ vaccine

A donation of 201,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday was handed over to the Namibian government courtesy of Germany.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, Namibia’s health minister, Kalumba Shangula said since the outbreak of COVID-19, the German government has come to Namibia’s aid and continues to support the battle against the pandemic on many fronts.

“The donation will greatly contribute to the availability of and access to vaccines in our country. I express our profound gratitude and appreciation to Germany for their generosity,” he added.

According to Shangula, Namibia targets to vaccinate 1,501,041 eligible persons against COVID-19 by March 2022 in order to attain the required level of herd immunity.

“As of 24 September, a total of 256,580 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, while 171,786 persons have completed the COVID-19 vaccination schedule,” he added.

Shangula meanwhile said that Namibia now has a strong portfolio of vaccines available.

“I strongly encourage all eligible persons within our borders to go out in numbers and get vaccinated. Vaccination is the best weapon we have against COVID-19. Vaccines protect against severe illness and death,” he concluded.

 

